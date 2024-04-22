First look: the new Karnic S37X’s shapeshifting potential

Cypriot builder Karnic's new flagship, Karnic S37X, packs more into its 37-foot length than you'd ever believe possible.

Cypriot builder Karnic’s new flagship, Karnic S37X, packs more into its 37-foot length than you’d ever believe possible.

The real headline grabbers are the three separate double cabins below decks but that’s only the half of it.

There’s also a convertible dinette in the saloon that transforms into a double bed, a rear bench in the cockpit that folds up and out to become a sunpad and two further sun loungers on the bow with their own built-in bimini hood.

The shapeshifting Karnic S37X

Still not impressed?

Recommended videos for you

How about a moveable transom that slides back and forth electrically, depending on whether you need extra space on the bathing platform to use the aft-mounted wet bar and grille, or in the cockpit with its two extra folding side seats that drop down from the side coamings to join the dining table.

And did we mention that the glass doors into the saloon can be pushed to port or starboard so that the rearmost bench of the inside dinette can also be reconfigured to face aft into the cockpit?

The one thing all these clever features can’t create is additional space and as a result it does feel like quite a busy boat without a lot of room to move around.

And even though there is sleeping space for up to eight people, there is still only one heads compartment for the entire ship’s company.

Nice details like the backlit name plates and a GRP shade that extends out from the back of the hard top at the touch of a button (rather than a cheaper fabric one) add a touch of class and for something so functional, it looks pretty stylish too.

Some of the interior fit and finish is a bit utilitarian and the door openings below deck are strangely low and narrow but you can’t expect Champagne quality for Prosecco money.

Editor Hugo has owned a smaller Karnic 2250 for the past 15 years and swears by its no-nonsense design.

Article continues below…

Karnic S37X specifications

LOA: 37ft 7in (11.46m)

Beam: 11ft 10in (3.60m)

Engines: Twin 300hp Mercury petrol outboard or diesel sterndrive

Top speed: 41 knots

Price: From £252,276 inc VAT

Contact: www.karnicboats.com