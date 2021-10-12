Countdown to Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2021: Pursuit S 358 Sport

Pursuit has filled the slender gap between its 328 and 378 centre console fishing machines with this new Pursuit S 358 Sport.

For many ocean rod ’n reelers, the sweet spot for a fast-running centre console is 35 feet, or 10.7 metres. Until now, Florida-based Pursuit Boats has bracketed that nicely with its 32 and 37-footers.

For this year’s Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Pursuit will rectify that apparent oversight with the introduction of its brand new Pursuit S 358 Sport. Though at 37 feet 4 inches bow to stern, you could nit-pick that it’s not really a true 35.

Not important. What matters is that it now ticks all the boxes for what so many recreational anglers are looking for: A fast, dry, stable hull, lots of performance, better economy from twin rather than triple outboards, and plenty of creature comforts for none-fisher folk tagging along for the ride.

As for those creature comforts, Pursuit proudly boasts that this new S 358 has the biggest cabin in its class and it’s the only 35-foot centre console with an enclosed head.

Add to this, available air conditioning down below, plus a water heater for the shower, beds for two, standing headroom, real wood trim and big side windows so it feels less like a coal mine down there. All the comforts of home.

While catching fish is the Pursuit S 358’s prime raison d’etre, the level of luxury aboard is pretty impressive.

Up in the bow, there’s plenty of seating along with cool features like a cockpit table that elevates electrically from the floor, and a big, detachable sun shade for alfresco dining.

Twin Yamaha 425 XTOs are the outboards of choice and can punch the Pursuit to a top speed of over 44 knots. Throttle back to 27 and you’ll run over 320 miles on its 1,300-litre tank.

Pursuit S 358 Sport specification

LOA: 37ft 4ins (11.4m)

Beam: 11ft 4ins (3.4m)

Engines: 2 x Yamaha 425 XTO outboard

Top speed: 44 knots

Starting price: $529,000 / £378,000