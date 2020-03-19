Galeon 680 Fly: This innovative new design pulls another rabbit out of the hat

If the Galeon 640 with its multitude of folding balconies and opening windscreen seems a little over complicated for your needs this new Galeon 680 could be the answer...

It still looks as striking as its innovative sibling but its larger dimensions mean it doesn’t need to rely on so many folding bits to create deck space.

That’s not to say the Galeon 680 doesn’t have a few tricks of its own to fall back on; all four windows in the saloon drop down and the sunroof over the helm slides back to open up the main deck to the elements.

The innovations continue below deck with separate access down to the aft-facing owner’s suite and unprecedented levels of glazing in the hull, allowing light in and exceptional views out from all four cabins.

Then there’s the Galeon 680’s enormous flybridge, which not only extends all the way to the transom but also stretches out over the sidedecks and is shaded by a carbon-reinforced hard top. Finally there’s the versatile foredeck with its powered seats, tables and sunpads.

It all adds up to a boat that feels even larger than its nominal 68ft suggests and packs a standard of interior fitout that stands up with many of its pricier competitors.

Some might find Galeon’s new “Floating Design” interior with its wavy LED strip lighting and textured, high contrast finishes a little too bold for their tastes but the factory does offer a number of different customisation options.

Factor in a price that undercuts all but a handful of its 70ft competitors and once again Galeon seems to have pulled the proverbial rabbit out of the hat.

Specification

LOA: 68ft 4in (20.99m)

Beam: 17ft 2in (5.22m)

Draft: 5ft 1in (1.56m)

Displacement: 37.2 tonnes

Fuel capacity: 1600-3350 litres

Water capacity: 800 litres

Engines: Twin 1,000-1,200hp Volvo

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: £1.68 million (ex. VAT)