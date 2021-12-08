Greenline 58 Fly first look: Hybrid flybridge set for autumn 2022 launch

Planned for launch in autumn next year, the all-new Greenline 58 Fly is the product of a new partnership with Marco Casali of Too Design and MICAD engineering.

After the success of the 48 Fly, Greenline needed a larger flybridge model for customers to step up to that bridged the gap to the yard’s flagship, the Greenline 68 OceanClass.

The boat has all of the Greenline touchpoints you would expect, such as electric and hybrid propulsion options and an array of 11 solar panels that produce 3.6kW of power in peak conditions, enough to run the boat’s domestic supply (aside from the air-conditioning).

It has developed an all-new hybrid system, in fact, which has twin 25kW electric motors and an adaptable hydraulic clutch so it can be connected in line to any shaftdrive installation.

The 715hp Cummins hybrid option will top out at 26 knots, cruise at 20 knots and manage 30nm at 6 knots on electric power alone.

There is fresh design all over this boat, from the cleaner lines of the exterior to the new orientation of the cockpit seating and the option to have a dedicated study in place of the third cabin for the ability to “work from home” (how very 2021).

The standard cabin arrangement comprises two guest cabins – a twin and VIP forward – with a full-beam owner’s suite amidships. Walk-in wardrobes for both the VIP and master is a luxury at this level but the VIPs can be sacrificed for a third bathroom/day heads instead.

There is plenty of competition in this sector but the Slovenian yard’s typically outside-of-the-box thinking puts the Greenline 58 Fly in a good spot to challenge its rivals.

Greenline 58 Fly specifications

LOA: 59ft 9in (18.2m)

Beam: 16ft 10in (5.12m)

Engines: Diesel/hybrid up to 2,000hp

Top speed: 30 knots

Starting price: €1.5m (ex. VAT)