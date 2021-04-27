The combination of flybridge and trawler styling isn’t the only thing that makes the Greenline 48 Fly a hybrid yacht. Nick explains all...

As with all the models in the Slovenian yard’s range, it is available with diesel, electric or hybrid diesel-electric propulsion.

In this video we take a look around a traditional twin diesel engine V-drive version, which gives the Greenline 48 Fly a decent turn of speed as well as plenty of room for cabins.

Speaking of which, the layout includes three full-sized cabins plus a small crew cabin back aft, which on this model has been left bare as a storage locker.

What’s more, the 48 offers plenty of space for relaxing in the sun as well as reassuringly deep bulwarks so you feel safe and secure when moving around on deck.

Enjoy the tour…

Greenline 48 Fly specification

LOA: 49ft 2in (14.99m)

Beam: 15ft9in (4.80m)

Draft: 3ft3in (0.98m)

Displacement (light): 13,800kg (30,423lbs)

Fuel capacity: 1,500l (330 gal)

Water capacity: 660l (145 gal)

Engines: Twin 380hp Cummins engines

Top speed: 25 knots

Price: £700,000