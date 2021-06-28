Haines 36 Offshore first look: New model offers the best of both worlds

It’s not just the production builders who have experienced a surge in demand from people who want to get afloat, low-volume yards like Haines have experienced a similar boost.

The arrival of the new Haines 36 Offshore couldn’t have been timed much better as its flexible layout, twinned with inshore and offshore usability, make it a winner for those wanting to enjoy both sides of the boating coin.

Building in relatively small numbers with a team of dedicated craftspeople at its heart allows Haines to offer the sort of customisation typical on much larger boats.

The standard layout comprises a double cabin forward with a separate bathroom but, as an option, you can have a double cabin amidships so two more people can sleep on the lower deck. The saloon also converts into a double berth so you can sleep six adults aboard if required.

The semi-displacement hull should feel as at home pottering up and down the Norfolk Broads as it does pounding through the North Sea and the engine options available reflect this.

With the standard single Volvo Penta D3 220hp top speed is 14 knots but opt for the twin arrangement and that jumps to around 20 knots, far more comfortable for offshore work. The single 370hp Yanmar V8 should offer performance and economy, too.

What stands out about the Haines 36 Offshore is its home from home comfort. There is masses of storage both on deck and inside, and with a proper seagoing galley on the lower deck and ‘slide and stack’ cockpit doors, which create one large living area on the main deck, it should suit those who like to stay on board for extended periods of time.

Haines 36 Offshore specification

LOA: 36ft 0in (10.97m)

Beam: 12ft 4in (3.76m)

Engines: Single/twin diesel up to 440hp

Top speed: 20 knots

Price from: £299,700 inc VAT