Horizon PC68 first look: Expansive powercat set for Palm Beach Boat Show debut

There is one word you keep hearing in any conversation with Horizon Power Catamarans when the subject of the brand new $5.4 million Horizon PC68 comes up - expansive…

Which is what you might expect when this new star of the Taiwan-based builder measures 68 feet (20.7m) bow to stern and an impressive 24ft 6ins (7.5m) wide. Step into the salon and there are hotel ballrooms smaller than this. Yep, the Horizon PC68 is expansive, for sure.

Below decks everything is, yes, expansive. Each of the twin hulls features a king-sized bed stateroom along with two additional twin-bunk staterooms with beds that slide together to make another king-bedded suite.

While this is the layout you get with the Open Salon design, go for the On-Deck Master option and you get a full-beam owner’s cabin on the main deck, complete with wraparound windows forward and a bathroom fit for a diva.

Back on the aft deck, there’s a dining table for 10, a wet bar and steps down to the hydraulic swim platform spanning the twin hulls. Arguably the 68’s most expansive area is that upper flybridge deck with its mile-wide hardtop and endless seating, eating and lounging areas.

Step through the windshield opening on to the Portuguese bridge and forward is a funky additional deck space with twin hi-lo tables, L-shaped seats and the best view in the house. At the rear of the flybridge that wide beam offers space to carry a 17-foot RIB.

Powering the 68 is a pair of 850-horse MAN diesels that, according to Horizon, gives it a cruise speed of 20 knots. With a fuel tank capacity of 1,500 gallons (5,670 liters), its range should be impressive.

This new PC68 joins the current Horizon power cat line-up of Horizon PC52, Horizon PC60, and Horizon PC74 models and is being shown at the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show in the “expansive” Open Salon layout.

Horizon PC68 specification

LOA: 68ft (20.7m)

Beam: 24ft 6in (7.5m)

Engines: 2 x MAN 850hp

Top speed: 20+ knots

Starting price: $5.45m