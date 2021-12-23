Hottest new boats of 2022: Dromeas 28 SUV

The open version of this Turkish-built walkaround performed well in our sea trial last year but this new Dromeas 28 SUV model looks even more appealing.

There’s something very purposeful about its high freeboard, chunky rubber fendering, black roof rails and forward-raked wheelhouse that suits its more utilitarian focus.

Obviously, you lose a certain amount of open cockpit space but there’s still room for a transom bench and wet bar aft.

Inside the wheelhouse, the two helm chairs have reversible backrests allowing them to face forward or backwards, and there is a rear bench that converts into an extra bed when needed.

Article continues below…

Sliding doors on both sides give easy access to the side decks while a sunroof and aft window ensure it stays warm in winter but not too hot in summer. A short companionway leads down to a double berth and a separate heads.

A sharp-looking stepped hull designed by British naval architect Adam Younger gives the Dromeas 28 SUV a claimed top speed of up to 50 knots when fitted with the largest twin 250hp outboard engine option.

Prices start at a very tempting sounding €44,740, but this doesn’t include engines or quite a few basic options like the cockpit bench, wet bar and toilet.

On the plus side you can spec your Dromeas 28 SUV up with everything from rod holders and a live bait well to a watersports arch and sound system to suit your style of boating.

Dromeas 28 SUV specification

LOA: 26ft 11in (8.2m)

Beam: 8ft 10in (2.7m)

Engines: Single or twin outboards up to a combined 500hp

Top speed: 32-50 knots

Starting price: €44,470 (ex. engine)