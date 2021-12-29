Hottest new boats of 2022: Pardo GT52

Having launched the brand with a range of open walkaround sportscruisers before branching off into the cruising market with its Endurance 60, Pardo is now splitting the difference with this new Pardo GT52.

Based on the hull of the open Pardo 50 but with a longer bathing platform and the IPS engines shifted aft to free up space forward, the Pardo GT52 is a crossover between a hardtop sportscruiser and a sturdy sports utility vessel.

The end result is prettier than you’d think, with Pardo’s trademark reverse bow and a long flush foredeck contrasting nicely with the forward-raked wheelhouse.

The aim was to give buyers more space and comfort than the Open range but without sacrificing performance.

Article continues below…

We’ll have to wait for a sea trial to see if they’ve achieved the latter but they’ve succeeded in the former, thanks to some creative thinking.

The aft cockpit, for instance, features a convertible dinette with a drop down table and cushions that transform it into a vast sunbathing area.

Top-hinged aft windows and a glass door allow an uninterrupted flow into the wheelhouse, while both side decks rise gently to meet the flush foredeck, which on the rendering lacks guard rails to retain those clean looks.

Buyers can choose between a galley-up or a galley-down layout, with the unused space below decks becoming either a lower saloon or a third bunk cabin.

The owner’s suite is forward, with an offset bed, and the twin guest cabin and day heads are to starboard. Unusually for a boat this size, there’s also a small single crew cabin.

Pardo GT52 specification

LOA: 54ft 5in (16.58m)

Beam: 16ft 3in (4.96m)

Fuel capacity: 2,000 litres

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 650 – 800

Starting price: €969,000 (ex. VAT)