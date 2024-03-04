Infynito 80: First look at this new ‘smaller’ yacht from Ferretti

Coming in at a little under 80ft the new Infynito 80 is a little sister to the impressive Infynito 90. Hugo Andraea reports

Ferretti is launching a scaled down version of its spacious Infynito 90 tri-deck. The new Infynito 80 is a whisker under 78ft (23.7m) long but, with a beam of almost 21ft (6.36m), it is considerably wider than most of the competition.

Rather than being a true tri-deck with a fully enclosed helm and sky lounge on the top deck, it is a raised pilothouse design with an open flybridge and either a conventional hardtop shade over the dining area and upper helm or a glazed one that remains open at the back end.

The new 80 was designed by Filippo Salvetti and like its big sister sports a bluff bow, forward raked bridge windows, fashion plates-cum-buttresses and the Infynito’s signature feature – a covered bow lounge known as the ‘all-season terrace’.

This 13m² space is protected by bulwarks and substantial guardrails to make it safe for all ages, a glazed stem providing shelter from the breeze, and a louvred glass roof that allows light to filter through. It can be fitted with either an extending dinette or a sit-up bar in addition to the forward loungers.

The arrangement looks equally inviting in the stern thanks to a split-level beach club featuring an unusually large hydraulic bathing platform with a ‘sea-view’ sofa at the base of the transom and an even bigger cockpit with free-standing furniture that can be rearranged to face aft when required.

The interior has been designed by Ideaeitalia, with the emphasis on sustainable materials such as FSC laminar teak, natural fabrics, regenerated leathers and water-based paints. Owners can choose between darker ‘Classic’ earthy tones or lighter ‘Contemporary’ sea-inspired schemes.

With the primary helm located on a raised half deck, the main deck is given over entirely to entertaining. The standard layout has a generous lounging area aft with either a dining table or bar amidships and a big galley forward that links up with the foredeck terrace through a drop-down window.

Internal staircases lead up to the raised pilothouse and down to the lower deck. Here you’ll find four ensuite cabins. The owner’s cabin is amidships and shares the beam with a portside ensuite bathroom that can be left open to enjoy views out both sides.

Then there’s a VIP double forward, a twin to starboard and a smaller portside cabin that can be specified as either a transverse double or cross-bunk twin. There are also two crew cabins slotted in between the engineroom and owner’s cabin.

Twin MAN V12s of up to 1,400hp deliver an estimated top speed of 23 knots and a fast cruise of 18 knots. At a more modest 12 knots the quoted range is 1,000nm.

Solar panels on the hardtop and a lithium-ion battery bank, housed in a watertight, temperature controlled steel container, are designed to power all the ship’s systems overnight without the generator running.

The Infynito 80 will make its debut at this year’s Cannes Boat Show.