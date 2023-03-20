Big news from this year's Palm Beach Boat Show will be the unwrapping of the biggest Intrepid center console to date, the new flagship Intrepid 51 Panacea…

With a quartet of 600hp Mercury Verado V12s outboards hanging off the back, the 51 Panacea is set to be the fastest Intrepid yet.

Big brother to Intrepid’s cruising-focused 475 Panacea, this new 51 is fresh from the keel up, with an all-new stepped, deep-vee hull and top hat that now offers two rows of four-across seating, and a big hardtop with wrap-around windscreen for protection.

With its dual role as part serious offshore fishing battle-wagon and equal-part family dayboat, the Intrepid 51 Panacea is big on deck space.

Behind those twin rows of helm seats, there’s an outdoor galley covered by an electric sunshade, along with a fold-up aft bench to add flexibility to the cockpit when the rods ‘n reels come out.

For budding Mark Spitzes, there’s a hydraulic drop-down side dive platform to starboard, a swing-in hull-side door to port and a large transom swim platform.

Up on the bow, there’s a three-across sun lounger along with wrap-around bow seating that converts into a dining area, while that side-entry cabin has a vee berth with separate head and shower that benefits from the 14ft. 10in. beam.

The base engine package is a quintet of Mercury 450 Racing outboards, with the option – for the first time – of four Verado 600s. The bigger, beamier hull also means a greater fuel capacity, which rises to a whopping 900 gallons (3,400 liters).

Florida-based Intrepid – now part of the burgeoning MarineMax empire – is showing off the first Intrepid 51 Panacea at the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show, with production ramping up after the show. As for pricing, budget for $2 million and up.

Intrepid 51 Panacea specifications

LOA: 51ft (15.5m)

Beam: 14ft 10in (4.3m)

Engines: Up to 4 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12 outboards

Top speed: TBD

Starting price: $2 million