Intrepid 51 Panacea first look: New flagship center console heading to Palm Beach Show

Big news from this year's Palm Beach Boat Show will be the unwrapping of the biggest Intrepid center console to date, the new flagship Intrepid 51 Panacea…

With a quartet of 600hp Mercury Verado V12s outboards hanging off the back, the 51 Panacea is set to be the fastest Intrepid yet.

Big brother to Intrepid’s cruising-focused 475 Panacea, this new 51 is fresh from the keel up, with an all-new stepped, deep-vee hull and top hat that now offers two rows of four-across seating, and a big hardtop with wrap-around windscreen for protection.

With its dual role as part serious offshore fishing battle-wagon and equal-part family dayboat, the Intrepid 51 Panacea is big on deck space.

Behind those twin rows of helm seats, there’s an outdoor galley covered by an electric sunshade, along with a fold-up aft bench to add flexibility to the cockpit when the rods ‘n reels come out.

For budding Mark Spitzes, there’s a hydraulic drop-down side dive platform to starboard, a swing-in hull-side door to port and a large transom swim platform.

Up on the bow, there’s a three-across sun lounger along with wrap-around bow seating that converts into a dining area, while that side-entry cabin has a vee berth with separate head and shower that benefits from the 14ft. 10in. beam.

The base engine package is a quintet of Mercury 450 Racing outboards, with the option – for the first time – of four Verado 600s. The bigger, beamier hull also means a greater fuel capacity, which rises to a whopping 900 gallons (3,400 liters).

Florida-based Intrepid – now part of the burgeoning MarineMax empire – is showing off the first Intrepid 51 Panacea at the 2023 Palm Beach Boat Show, with production ramping up after the show. As for pricing, budget for $2 million and up.

Intrepid 51 Panacea specifications

LOA: 51ft (15.5m)
Beam: 14ft 10in (4.3m)
Engines: Up to 4 x 600hp Mercury Verado V12 outboards
Top speed: TBD
Starting price: $2 million

