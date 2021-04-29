News of a new model from Itama isn’t exactly a regular occurrence and even when it does happen it’s sensible not to expect anything that would qualify as a radical departure.

In fact, you’d have to be a fully paid up member of the Itama Anorak Society to recognise the Itama 45S over the model it replaces.

Itama’s design language modernises at roughly the same pace as the Catholic church but then why stray from such an iconic shape?

There is something so brilliantly defiant about maintaining the long bow, open cockpit, muscle boat shape in the modern era of walkaround decks, modular seating and outboards. Itama will not fall foul of flashing trends.

There are some enhancements over the Itama 45, however, including a hydraulic bathing platform with capacity to launch and recover the tender and a neatly integrated walk-through section in the windscreen so you don’t have to teeter down mantelpiece side decks to get to the relative safety of the exposed foredeck.

Below there is the option to have one or two cabins, the former replacing guest accommodation with more saloon seating and a bigger galley. The new white palette with teak highlights looks great and is beautifully finished.

The Itama 45S is fitted with exactly the same engines as the Ferretti 500, only here they have around 4 tonnes less weight to heave around for a top speed of 34 knots and a cruising speed of 29 knots with a range of 200nm.

Itama 45S specification

LOA: 45ft 4in (13.8m)

Beam: 13ft 0in (3.95m)

Engines: Twin Cummins QSB6.7 550hp

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: €756,400 (inc. VAT)