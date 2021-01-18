Frauscher 1212 Ghost first look: This 50-knot speedster cares not for practicality

There are some boats that just look right and the Frauscher 1212 Ghost is one of those boats.

There are no quarters given to practicality here – this is a modern muscle boat in all its primitive glory; the priapic bow without a hint of a guardrail in sight, the slinky frameless windscreen and the double sunpad at the stern concealing a pair of 430hp Mercruiser V8 petrols for a top speed of 50 knots. There is a diesel option from Volvo Penta but that doesn’t really fit the Frauscher brief…

The helm is centred and totally driver focussed. An MFD behind the chunky steering wheel is teamed with recessed hooded dials that run across the top of the dashboard, just below the eyeline for easy reference.

The thing about these boats is that for all their rakish design they do deliver out on the water. We tested the Frauscher 1414 Demon, which the smaller 1212 Ghost takes its inspiration from, in hideous sea conditions and it was remarkably assured and surprisingly dry riding considering its shape.

The interior isn’t just a token gesture, either. The Frauscher 1212 Ghost doesn’t have the amidships double of the Demon but it has a spacious open-plan cabin that is bright (thanks mainly to LEDs as there are no hull windows), attractively fitted out and has a separate wet room with standing headroom.

For a couple who want to spend the odd weekend on board it’s fine. Getting to the bow and hanging fenders looks a bit of a nightmare but when a boat looks this good such foibles are easier to live with.

Specification

LOA: 39ft 3in (11.99m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.5m)

Engines: Twin Mercruiser 430hp petrol/Volvo Penta 440hp diesel

Top speed: 50 knots

Starting price: €599,482 (ex. VAT)