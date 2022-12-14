Jeanneau DB/37 first look: Jeanneau to expand Day Boat line with seductive new 37-footer

Just a few months after the launch of the extraordinary DB/43, Jeanneau is gearing up to add a second model to its DB line at Boot Düsseldorf in the form of the Jeanneau DB/37...

While details at this stage are scarce, similarities between the two boats look very pronounced. Like the 43, the Jeanneau DB/37 is the result of a collaboration between Camillo Garroni and Michael Peters Yacht Design and, like the 43, it is expected to operate as a day boat, a party boat and a cruiser, all in one.

Judging by the one and only pre-launch picture so far released by Jeanneau, the new DB/37 comes with the option of fold-down bulwarks on both sides – and because the bulwarks are so high, the extra space afforded by these terraces is likely to be very significant.

Thanks to its long hardtop with overhead sunroof, open sides and aft stanchions, the Jeanneau DB/37 also appears to apply the same kind of versatility to the semi-enclosed cockpit as the 43.

Article continues below…

Recommended videos for you

That cockpit looks likely to use an aft sunpad, a convertible central dinette and a wet bar backing onto a trio of helm seats and orbited by symmetrical walkaround side decks. Further forward, a raised foredeck suggests there ought to be plenty of volume down below for the forward double cabin.

And while you might reasonably expect the Jeanneau DB/37 to lose the lower galley of the 43-footer and perhaps rotate the mid cabin in a transverse orientation to help manage the shorter length, Jeanneau is describing the DB/37 as “the perfect representation of the DB Yachts line, with unprecedented interior volume for a day boat”.

It’s fair to say then that expectations are high. If you want to find out more (or simply discover how accurate we’ve been with our pre-launch speculations) you will find Jeanneau’s new DB/37 on stand C19 (hall 5) at Boot Düsseldorf from 21 to 29 January 2023.