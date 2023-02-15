Reporting from the 2023 Boot Düsseldorf Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Bavaria SR33, which was making its global debut...

The new sterndrive-propelled Bavaria SR33 features the same distinctive ‘open-with-hardtop’ formula developed to such good effect for the Bavaria SR41 and Bavaria SR36.

Designed to offer the sportiness of Bavaria’s S-Line with the superior comfort and luxury of the R-Line, it has proved a big hit both with dealers and customers.

Based on a MiCad deep-vee hull, with styling inside and out by Marco Casali, the new Bavaria SR33 is a Cat B/C design with what appears to be substantial freeboard for its length.

In fact, all the dimensions seem to be unusually generous with an LOA of 37ft 5in (including bathing platform) and a maximum beam of 11ft 4in. As with its larger SR siblings, it features a hard top with sunroof and a distinctive aft-facing transom dinette that converts to a sunpad.

Inside the cockpit itself there’s a second, larger dinette to port opposite a wet bar with a chaise longue and helm station forward.

Article continues below…

Below decks, there is sleeping space for up to five people, but whereas the SR36 has two separate double cabins and a lower saloon, the Bavaria SR33 only has one separate double cabin aft of the companionway steps.

The forward double is open plan to the saloon seating, which itself converts to an occasional fifth berth with the aid of a drop-down table and infill cushion. The heads and shower compartment remains to starboard.

Bavaria is still in discussion with Volvo and Mercruiser over propulsion options, but the show model was fitted with twin 250hp inboard engines.

Bavaria SR33 specifications

LOA: 37ft 5in / 11.4m

Beam: 11ft 4in / 3.46m

Draft (drives lowered): 2ft 10in / 0.86m

Displacement (light): 7,639kg

Fuel capacity: 500L

Water capacity: 250L

Engines: Twin 300hp Volvo Penta D4

Top speed: 35+ knots

Starting price: €238,500 (ex. VAT)