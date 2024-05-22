Lancia Aprea 52 first look: a contemporary work of art

The Lancia Aprea 52 is a a new launch, but one which harkens back to 1950s movie star glamour. Hugo Andraea takes a quick look

What about this then? Described by Cantieri Aprea as a ‘neo classic’ and ‘a contemporary work of art’, the Lancia Aprea 52 is based squarely on the builder’s iconic Lancia Sorrentina, which was a popular means of transport for 1950s movie stars in and around the fabled cruising grounds of Sorrento and Capri.

But while the new boat might be Aprea’s attempt to re-voice the ‘golden age’ of Italian boating, this new model – the first in a new range of luxurious yachts that will run from 32 to 72 feet – actually seems to have raised the game from a stylistic perspective.

With its beamy tumblehome stern, fine entry and flamboyant bow flare, it’s a great looking boat and it’s made all the better by sumptuous teak and steel trim that looks every bit as generous as the hull windows are modest.

In terms of layout, there are two chief versions available. You can opt for the Family variant, with a forward owner’s suite, a pair of mid twins and a couple of heads compartments. Or you can sacrifice the third (port) cabin for the lower lounge and extra utility space of the Cruising variant.

All versions are highly customisable in terms of colours, materials and finishes and there’s plenty of flexibility in terms of performance too. If you’re happy with a gentlemanly 32 knots, you can pick between a pair of MAN i6-800 diesel engines on straight shafts or Volvo Penta D8 IPS-800s.

And if you don’t mind disrupting those lovely lines with a set of muscular cowlings, the American version of the Aprea 52 comes with a quad rig of Mercury Verado 600 outboards, putting 50 knots firmly within reach.

If, on the other hand, you favour modesty over ostentation, you’ll be pleased to know that the display model at Cannes in September will be the Med-style Family model.

The main deck will be optimised for open-air fun with large sunbeds fore and aft, plus a fully equipped bar and a relaxed sofa beneath the shade of a large integrated hardtop. And the fit-out will be suitably classy, with a ‘Blu Vervece’ hull (pictured) and internal bulkheads adorned with milky white herringbone fabric by Loro Piana.

Lancia Aprea 52 specifications

LOA: 50ft 2in (15.30m)

BEAM: 16ft 0in (4.88m)

ENGINES: shaft, IPS or outboard propulsion from 1,600-2,400hp

TOP SPEED: 50 knots

PRICE: POA

CONTACT: lanciaaprea.com