The Linssen 500GS Sedan, which shares a hull with the AC Variotop, is the largest open cockpit model that this famous Dutch yard has ever built and there can be few finer ways to drift around the inland waterways of Europe.

Linssen insists that despite this being the largest Sedan in its range it is well suited to smaller waterways thanks to its shallow air draught of 10ft 8in (3.3m) with an optional reduction to 9ft 0in (2.75m), ease of control with proportional bow and stern thrusters and sliding doors on either side of the saloon so the person at the helm can quickly head on deck and help with lines inside locks.

Though clearly designed with canal boating in mind, with a light displacement of 27 tonnes, steel construction and optional stabilisation, the RCD Category B Linssen 500GS Sedan is designed to tackle an English Channel crossing as comfortably as the inland waterways of northern Europe or the French canal boating network.

The main deck, with its bright interior, sun roof and four-part bi-fold doors is a fabulous home-from-home living space and the “one touch” cockpit cover system, which conceals the canopy in the coamings either side of the deck, extends the living area even in poor weather.

On the lower deck there are just two cabins but both are generously proportioned and the owner’s cabin, located in the bow, has a split shower room and toilet compartment while guests get their own toilet and shower.

Mix in masses of onboard storage – including a purpose-built utility space with fitted racks and an array of solar panels on the roof powerful enough to run the Linssen 500GS Sedan’s domestic circuit – and the end result is a boat perfectly equipped for long, comfortable stints on board.

Linssen 500GS Sedan specification

LOA: 50ft 9in (15.5m)

Beam: 15ft 3in (4.65m)

Engines: Twin Volvo Penta D3 110hp

Top speed: 10 knots

Starting price: €909,000 (ex. VAT)