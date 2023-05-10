Swedish start-up Mantaray has revealed details of a new foiling sportsboat with the option of either petrol or electric power…

What makes this 24ft Mannerfelt-designed runabout particularly interesting is its simplicity. Unlike its main foiling rival, the Candela C-7, the Mantaray M24 requires no complicated electronics to ‘fly’.

Instead it uses the builder’s patented mechanical hydrofoil system, which it has trademarked as Dynamic Wing Technology or DWT. The technology is said to be the result of ten years’ development work and uses a retractable T-foil in the bow and H-foil amidships that self-stabilise mechanically.

This allows it to lean naturally into corners and ride serenely over waves without relying on a network of sensors and algorithms to monitor and adjust the foils. If it proves effective this could drastically reduce the cost and complexity of foiling boats, while simultaneously increasing reliability.

The standard Mantaray M24 provides seating for five on two benches and a sunpad. It looks like the enclosed bow is too small for a cuddy cabin but hatches in the foredeck and stern suggest there is plenty of storage space.

Both petrol and electric boat versions are outboard-powered using a conventional long shaft leg rather than a special retractable foiling one. The electric model uses a Stream Propulsion electric outboard with a peak power of 48kW and a 26kWh battery that should manage around 2,000 charging cycles before needing replacement.

It has a claimed top speed of 30 knots and a quoted range of 60nm. In foiling mode the Mantaray M24 is said to use 75% less energy than a comparable-size planing sportsboat. The petrol model uses a standard 70hp outboard.

The Mantaray M24 is a “driving joy”, according to Mantaray CEO Karl Brodin, as well as being “quiet, smooth and emissions free,” not to mention cheaper to run and maintain.