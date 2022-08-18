Marex 420 Gourmet Cruiser first look: New Norwegian flagship heading to Boot 2023

The Marex 420 Gourmet Cruiser will become the flagship of the Norwegian yard’s range when it launches at the 2023 Boot Dusseldorf boat show…

Norwegian yard Marex Yachts has released the first details of its upcoming Marex 420 Gourmet Cruiser, which will be given a public debut at the 2023 Dusseldorf boat show.

Measuring 13.7m (44ft 11in) LOA with a 4.27m (14ft) beam, the 420 Gourmet Cruiser will be the largest model in the range – and substantially larger than the current flagship, the 12.05m Marex 375.

The emphasis for this new model is very much on family cruising, with the Marex 420 boasting the largest galley in its class, hence the Gourmet Cruiser suffix.

Further aft, Marex will be fitting a hydraulic bathing platform and an adjacent sofa area, creating a beach club effect at the water level.

The first renderings show plentiful cockpit seating underneath a retractable hardtop and the usual deck saloon system to seal off the interior when the weather turns against you.

All the other details are being kept under wraps until the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival (September 6-11), where the yard will be exhibiting four models: the Scandinavia 330. 310 Sun Cruiser, 360 Cabriolet Cruiser and the 375.

Founded in 1973 in the south of Norway, Marex is a family-run shipyard that builds six different models ranging in length from 31ft to 37ft. Its 18,400 square metre production facility in Kaunas, Lithuania employs more than 350 people.