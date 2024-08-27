Maserati Tridente: The First Maserati-Branded Motor Boat, and It’s Electric

Moving from land to water, Maserati has launched its first motorboat, collaborating with Vita Power to produce the electric Maserati Tridente.

Maserati has teamed up with electric-boat builder Vita Power to create the first Maserati-branded motor boat.

Called the Maserati Tridente, it is being billed as a natural extension to the car brand’s electrification strategy. The boat itself is based on the Vita Lion that was launched in 2020.

With 450kW (600hp) of peak power and a 252kWh battery bank, the 34ft (10.5m) all-carbon fibre Tridente is intended for lake and coastal cruising at speeds of 25 knots, although it is capable of short bursts up to 40 knots. It is also claimed to DC fast-charge in just under an hour.

Maserati Tridente

The Tridente can accommodate up to eight people in its open cockpit thanks to two bucket seats forward and a C-shaped dinette aft. There’s also a wide sunpad and a short bathing platform, with a ladder providing access to the water.

A compact cuddy cabin under the foredeck houses a double day berth and a separate heads compartment.

The Tridente is being built by US superyacht tender specialist Hodgdon Yachts in Maine, and is expected to cost around €2.5million.

