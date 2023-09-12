Mercury Marine has expanded its range of electric outboard motors with the launch of the Mercury Avator 35e and Avator 20e...

The new Mercury Avator 35e and Avator 20e come hot on the heels of the Avator 7.5e, which was launched in January.

While the debut unit generated the equivalent thrust of a 1hp outboard, the new models are designed to be a viable alternative to a 5hp or 10hp outboard respectively.

This expansion signals the brand’s intent to become the world leader in the electric outboard motor market, with the first units due to ship before the end of the year.

Key features include transverse flux motor technology, full-colour display and an ambidextrous tiller handle.

As well as being significantly more powerful than the Avator 7.5e, the new models offer the ability to connect up to four 2.3kWh lithium-ion batteries to extend the range and runtime (which is particularly useful, given the 5-10hr charge time)

Avatar owners will now also get full access to the Mercury Marine app with its integrated SmartCraft Connect module.

Article continues below…

Offered with tiller or remote steering, both new Avator models are compatible with small aluminum fishing boats, micro skiffs, RIBs, tenders or small pontoon boats.

In addition to the environmental and economical benefits of ditching diesel, the Mercury Avator 35e is 60% quieter than a traditional 6hp outboard, Mercury claims.

Boaters can expect to pay $3,940 for the Mercury Avator 20e and $4,930 for the Mercury Avator 35e.

Mercury Avator 35e specifications

Weight (ex. battery): 41lbs / 18.6kg

Weight (inc. battery): 47lbs / 21.3kg

Battery: 2.3kWh lithium-ion

Charge time: 5hr (520W optional charger) / 10hr (230W standard charger)

Rated voltage: 48V

Battery waterproofing: IP67

Input power: 4.467Kw

Prop shaft power: 3.7Kw

Shaft length: 15-25in / 381-635mm

Steering: Tiller or remote

Price: $4,930