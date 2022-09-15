Mercury Marine launches new 25hp and 30hp outboard engines

Mercury Marine has launched two important new outboard engines that fit perfectly into the light compact 11-16ft runabout, dory and small RIB market.

Available in 25 and 30hp FourStroke, 25hp SeaPro™ and 25hp ProKicker™ models with an electric or manual start, tiller or remote controls, manual or power trim, and propeller or jet propulsion, they are claimed to be the lightest and fastest 3-cylinder outboard engines in their class.

All are based around a 500cc four-stroke powerhead that features electronic fuel injection for precise fuel metering, improving efficiency and aiding performance.

Mercury Marine has also brought connectivity to this segment, both electric-start models in 25 and 30hp come as standard with Mercury SmartCraft digital technologies, allowing users to connect to “the most advanced digital gauges in the industry” and mobile devices through VesselView Mobile.

To make maintenance easier, a “no-spill oil-change system” features a drip tray under the oil filter to catch any drips, and water can be quickly drained from the fuel filter without tools. Prices are yet to be announced, but you can see all four new Mercury outboards at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show (Stand E069).

