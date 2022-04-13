Mercury Marine to launch Avator electric outboard in 2023

Mercury Marine has unveiled its first all-electric outboard engine – the Avator. The world’s biggest builder of outboard engines revealed its latest concept at February’s Miami Boat Show.

Although only a teaser model at this stage, it is committed to launching an all-electric range of production outboards as early as this autumn with first deliveries due in 2023.

Neither the power of the motor nor capacity of the battery has yet been released, although it looks to be focussing on the lower end of the scale with a range of up to half

a dozen compact, lightweight portable electric outboard ideal for use on tenders, dinghies and river boats.

The handful of images released show a stylish looking engine with a tiller arm and twist throttle and an easy-read battery-status indicator on the control plate, plus what appear to be simple buttons for start-stop, forward and reverse.

The whole top plate hinges up to reveal the battery, which can be quickly removed or replaced for convenient charging.

“Electrification is strategically important for us,” says Mercury Marine president Chris Drees. “And Avator provides a first look at how we intend to deliver on our commitment to being the industry leader in both internal combustion engine products and electric propulsion.”

Avator promises quiet, smooth, sustainable boating with zero direct emissions and minimal maintenance, and hopes to grab a slice of the electric outboard market currently dominated by Torqeedo and ePropulsion.