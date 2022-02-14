Countdown to Miami Boat Show 2022: Azimut 68 Fly

Azimut is adding a new model to its ever-increasing Flybridge collection, in the form of the Azimut 68 Fly...

When it comes to Azimut Flybridge models, there are seemingly more choices than stinky cheeses at the supermarket deli.

Looking for something in the 50-foot range? Take your pick from the Azimut 50, 53 or 55. For 60-footers, look no further than the Azimut 60 or 66. Want to go bigger? There’s an Azimut 72, 78 and 83. Seemingly only rabbits breed faster.

Now filling the sliver of a gap between the 66 and 72 comes the new, and quite gorgeous $3 million Azimut 68 Fly that’s all set to woo the Miami Boat Show crowd.

As usual, the dynamic duo of Alberto Mancini and Achille Salvagni took care of exterior and interior designs, focusing on delivering sexy Italian glamor inside and out.

This is a great-looking boat with bold, head-spinning lines, acres of light-channeling hull windows and a lovely sweep to the superstructure heightened by lots of stealthy, dark-tinted glass.

Article continues below…

That said, the huge, sun-lounger-filled forward deck results in a smallish flybridge. Strange, considering the boat has “flybridge” in its title.

But there’s plenty of substance behind all this dolce vita style; that cool hardtop with its opening sunroof is made of carbon fiber to shave weight and lower the center of gravity. And full marks for the bright and airy, wide-open salon with its towering 6ft 6ins of headroom.

Talking of salon, there’s a curious retro vibe going on with the furnishings, starting with the fluffy, very beige carpeting and beige walls. The tucked-away galley, far away from the back deck fun, seems another strange design choice.

Below decks it’s typical 68-footer fare, with a forward VIP, a couple of twin-berth cabins and a spacious midships owner’s cabin. Tucked away in the stern is a crew cabin with a pair of singles.

Power-wise, there’s a pair of 1,000-horsepower Volvos on IPS drives that will punch the Azimut 68 Fly to a top speed of 32 knots. Throttling way back to under 10 knots can stretch the range to just over 800 miles. But what’s the fun in that?

Azimut 68 Fly specification

LOA: 68ft 10in (20.98m)

Beam: 17ft 2in (5.23m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo IPS 1350 1,000hp

Top speed: 32 knots

Starting price: $2.99 million