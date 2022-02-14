Countdown to Miami Boat Show 2022: Vanquish VQ52

This new Vanquish VQ52 day boat will surely make waves at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show...

If ever a boat was designed for the sun-and-sin Miami lifestyle, it’s surely the brand new 52-foot VQ52 from Dutch builder Vanquish Yachts. You can almost hear Jan Hammer’s Miami Vice theme tune pulsating from the VQ’s stereo.

Filling the small, but significant, gap between Vanquish’s VQ45 and VQ58 open dayboats, this all-aluminum rocketship, making its US debut at the 2022 Miami Boat Show, boasts one significant selling point: it offers sunpads, beds and chill zones for a bikini’d crowd of up to 18.

That, and party-style catering that includes twin sinks, a grill, ice maker, and industrial-grade margarita blender to keep the party going all the way to the Bahamas.

Wanna go fast? Take your pick from twin 600hp Volvos with IPS pods that give a top speed of 45 knots. Or go full Sonny Crockett with twin 1,200hp MANs coupled to rooster-tailing surface drives.

Once again, the instantly-recognizable exterior design is from the drawing board of former Citroën car designer Guido de Groot and features that distinctive reverse axe bow, slab sides and tall, wrap-around windshield.

Article continues below…

But to add a little variety, the Vanquish VQ52 is being offered with a choice of open cockpit, sliding-glass T-top, or hard top.

What hasn’t changed is the vast acreage of sunpads in the bow and stern, plus wrap-around seating areas up front and behind the helm for libation and nourishment.

Yet even with a 53-foot overall length, below decks accommodation is pretty spartan. It comprises a a U-shaped sofa that converts into a bed, along with a small, utilitarian galley, and a compact head with separate shower.

In the end, this new Vanquish VQ52 is all about turning heads while idling up the Miami River before grabbing a spot outside the ultra-hip Sea Spice restaurant.

Vanquish VQ52 specification

LOA: 53 ft 3in (16.3m)

Beam: 16.7ft (5.05m)

Engines: 2 x Volvo 600hp IPS950

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: TBC