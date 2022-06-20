Navis Pro 34 Alpha Cruiser first look: Lithuanian SUV can take on any weather

Lymington-based broker Alex Grabau is representing a new brand of sporty wheelhouse boats from Lithuanian yard Navis Pro, called the Navis Pro 34 Alpha Cruiser.

This sturdy GRP craft with a fully enclosed helm and deck saloon was conceived by Finnish naval architects Stråhlmann Yacht Design. With an LOA of 33ft 8in (10.3m), a maximum beam of 11ft 4in (3.45m), a deep-vee hull and a substantial wheelhouse with slightly forward-raked windshield, the Navis Pro 34 Alpha Cruiser looks well suited to Northern European waters.

The main deck layout is asymmetric, meaning the cabin is offset to port with a larger side deck to starboard protected by a deep bulwark, and only a narrow walkway to port.

The cockpit features an L-shaped transom sofa as well as an aft-facing bench opposite, and full overhead protection from the coachroof overhang, plus a good-sized bathing platform.

The wheelhouse is configured with a dinette to port and a galley to starboard. The navigator’s bench has a reversible backrest so it can face forward or become part of the dinette.

The single-seat helm to starboard also has a sliding door next to it for easy access to the side deck as well as additional ventilation. Down below there are two double cabins and a shared bathroom with head and shower compartments.

Power comes from a pair of 230hp Yanmar 4LVs hooked up to sterndrives. The quoted top speed is around 37 knots, and the range is claimed to be almost 500nm from the 800-litre tank. Prices start at €250,000 (ex. VAT).

The first Navis Pro 34 Alpha Cruiser is already afloat at the yard and is available for sea trials by prior arrangement with the broker.