New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Cranchi 62

More guest areas on the flybridge and a safe and sociable foredeck lounge provide extra functionality for the Cranchi 62 set to launch at Cannes Boat Show

Cranchi is launching two new boats at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024 – this all-new Cranchi 62 and the Cranchi 67 Corsa, a sportsfly version of its existing 67 flybridge. It’s the former that is likely to prove more interesting, if only because it’s the first big Cranchi to feature a plumb bow.

But that’s not the only innovation. The Cranchi 62 also gets a tender garage that converts into a beach club and a hydraulic platform capable of carrying a jet ski. Teak decking that extends through from the cockpit into the galley and dining area blurs the boundaries between inside and out, while a sunroof over the forward end of the saloon and a skipper’s door to the side deck should do the same for the helm position.

More guest areas on the flybridge and a safe and sociable foredeck lounge provide extra functionality. And that continues below deck with three ensuite cabins and an optional crew cabin. We’re not sure if the pink tinge to the renderings is a genuine hull colour or a whim of the artist but we look forward to finding out.

Cranchi 62 specifications

LOA: 66ft 1in (20.15m)

BEAM: 16ft 11in (5.15m)

ENGINES: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS1350

TOP SPEED: TBC

PRICE FROM: €2.42 million ex VAT

CONTACT: cranchi.com

Recommended videos for you

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.