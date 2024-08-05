New Boats at Cannes Boat Show 2024: Swan Arrow

This famed Finish marque returns with the Swan Arrow a 76ft walkaround weekender that is impressively elegant. It's definitely worth taking the time to see at Cannes

Once you’ve finished investigating Pardo’s GT75 at the Cannes Boat Show why not come and take a look at the Swan Arrow? Having kick-started its powerboating mission in 2021 with a startlingly elegant 43-footer known as the Shadow, this famous Finnish builder is back with a 76ft walkaround weekender that adopts much the same approach.

You get the vertical stem, the flared gunwales, the open transom and the hardtop. But this time, the grander scale enables the inclusion of roof-mounted sun pads and accommodation for up to six.

While the standard below-decks layout comprises a full-beam owner’s suite and a forward VIP, separated by a downstairs lounge with galley and day heads, the optional three-cabin layout sacrifices the lower seating area for an extra twin.

Back up top, it might have the look of an open boat, but the Arrow actually employs a convertible deck saloon that can be fully enclosed with the aid of sliding glass panels at the sides and stern.

The back end then continues that flexibility with a hi-lo extension set into a full-beam swim platform, as well as a cockpit with two banks of sun-loungers. Factor in the twin fold-down terraces and that takes the total beach club area to more than 500 sq ft.

Recommended videos for you

Swan Arrow specifications

LOA: 76ft 1in (23.20m)

BEAM: 22ft 8in (6.90m)

ENGINES: 2-3 x Volvo Penta IPS-1350s

SPEED: 30-40 knots

PRICE: On application

CONTACT: www.nautorswan.com

If you enjoyed this….

Motor Boat & Yachting is the world’s leading magazine for Motoryacht enthusiasts. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams, as well as tests and news of all the latest motorboats.