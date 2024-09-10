New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Beneteau Antares 12

After nearly five decades in production, the capacity of the Antares line to imbue modestly sized platforms with big versatility is well known – and that’s nowhere more evident than on the flagship 42-footer Beneteau Antares 12.

While its spacious flybridge, expandable cockpit and beamy bow lounge all function very effectively as independent open-air dayboating zones, the lower deck is pretty well arranged for extended cruising too. The owner’s bow cabin and the primary twin cabin both come with ensuite bathrooms and, while the latter is shared as a day heads, there’s still space for a modular third cabin that can be specced as a single berth, a double berth or a dedicated storage room.

A convertible settee in the airy, single-level wheelhouse enables you to sleep eight people at a time if you need to and performance isn’t overlooked either. In fact, with a pair of beefy V10 400hp Verados or triple V8 300s on the cards, you can expect a top end that pushes right up into the high 30s.

Some people will continue to favour the equally brilliant Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1295 but if you’re looking for a well-priced, all-weather multi-purpose cruising machine, this will undoubtedly be one of Southampton’s star attractions.

Beneteau Antares 12 specifications:

LOA: 42ft 7in (12.97m)

Beam: 12ft 5in (3.78m)

Engines: Twin 400hp – triple 300hp outboards

Top speed: 37 knots

Price: from €415,000 ex VAT

Contact details: www.beneteau.com

