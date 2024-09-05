New Boats at Southampton Boat Show: Prestige F4.9

The new Prestige F4.9 is based on the old Prestige F4, but this new model packs in some innovations that feel very gratifying

What was originally the Prestige F4 has become the Prestige F4.9 to better reflect its 49ft length – but it’s good to see that the boat remains the same because there’s some ingenuity to the deck arrangements that makes this latest-generation Prestige flybridge cruiser feel extremely gratifying.

The ‘Ocean View Galley’, for instance, adopts a transverse layout way aft, enabling it to straddle the zone between saloon and cockpit to great effect, while also putting your eyeline at the same level as that of the seated saloon guests on the other side of the low-level glass screen.

But there’s even better thinking at the bow, where the raised forward cabin takes great advantage of the extra breadth in the upper, less tapered, section of the hull, while creating natural separation from the two guest cabins further down and aft.

With a proper flybridge up top as well as a raised bow, the main deck helm does feel a touch hemmed in. You might also argue that the outside spaces are not quite as well utilised as they might be. But it looks good, it works well, it feels different and, with its take-it-or-leave-it approach to the engines and propulsion system, it drives an absolute treat.

Prestige F4.9 specifications

LOA: 49ft 10in (15.18m)

BEAM: 14ft 9in (4.49m)

ENGINES: Twin IPS-650s (2x480hp)

TOP SPEED: 28 knots

PRICE: from €890,000 ex VAT

CONTACT: prestige-yachts.com

