Nord Star 33+ first look: All-weather bruiser feels surprisingly cruise-friendly

Alex Smith Alex Smith

The new Nord Star 33+ looks and feels like a very cruise-friendly boat. Alex Smith shares his first impressions after going onboard at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show…

It features deep, wide walkaround decks with opening side gates built into the railings amidships, plus sliding doors on both sides of the pilothouse.

The tinted windows are all now bonded in, helping narrow the mullions for uprated views from the main saloon.

The Nord Star 33+ on display at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show featured the ‘Cruiser Layout’, in which the starboard galley comes with a full-height fridge, a gas-free stove and easy cockpit access through the wide aft patio doors.

Article continues below…

Down below, an impressive full-beam mid cabin with twin beds and hanging storage is neatly accessed via a hinged seat and there’s also a permanent double in the forward cabin.

But it’s the central section that really shines. While the show boat features a port wetroom on one side and a starboard heads on the other, you can spec both sides with a loo and shower; you can also swap the port space for a lower galley; or you can leave the galley up top and use the port compartment as a massive walk-in wardrobe for easy long-term cruising.

Nord Star 33+ specifications

LOA: 36ft 5in (11.40m)
Beam: 11ft 1in (3.40m)
Engines: Twin inboard diesels up to 650hp
Top speed: 45 knots
Starting price: £302,400 (inc. VAT)

nord-star-33+-4F1A9695
This is an image 1 of 12

nord-star-33+-NordStar_220621_DJI_0690_HeikkiSalonen
This is an image 2 of 12

nord-star-33+-NordStar_220621_DJI_0694_HeikkiSalonen
This is an image 3 of 12

Symmetrical side decks, side gates and side doors make on board movement very easy

nord-star-33+-4F1A9355
This is an image 4 of 12

nord-star-33+-4F1A9334
This is an image 5 of 12

nord-star-33+-4F1A9304
This is an image 6 of 12

The Cruiser Layout’s upper galley brings a range of lower deck heads, shower and storage options into play

nord-star-33+-4F1A9288
This is an image 7 of 12

nord-star-33+-4F1A9799
This is an image 8 of 12

nord-star-33+-4F1A9187
This is an image 9 of 12

nord-star-33+-4F1A9259
This is an image 10 of 12

nord-star-33+-4F1A9209
This is an image 11 of 12

nord-star-33+-MBY280.newboat_10.NS001
This is an image 12 of 12

Latest

Latest videos