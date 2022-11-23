Nord Star 33+ first look: All-weather bruiser feels surprisingly cruise-friendly

The new Nord Star 33+ looks and feels like a very cruise-friendly boat. Alex Smith shares his first impressions after going onboard at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show…

It features deep, wide walkaround decks with opening side gates built into the railings amidships, plus sliding doors on both sides of the pilothouse.

The tinted windows are all now bonded in, helping narrow the mullions for uprated views from the main saloon.

The Nord Star 33+ on display at the 2022 Southampton Boat Show featured the ‘Cruiser Layout’, in which the starboard galley comes with a full-height fridge, a gas-free stove and easy cockpit access through the wide aft patio doors.

Down below, an impressive full-beam mid cabin with twin beds and hanging storage is neatly accessed via a hinged seat and there’s also a permanent double in the forward cabin.

But it’s the central section that really shines. While the show boat features a port wetroom on one side and a starboard heads on the other, you can spec both sides with a loo and shower; you can also swap the port space for a lower galley; or you can leave the galley up top and use the port compartment as a massive walk-in wardrobe for easy long-term cruising.

Nord Star 33+ specifications

LOA: 36ft 5in (11.40m)

Beam: 11ft 1in (3.40m)

Engines: Twin inboard diesels up to 650hp

Top speed: 45 knots

Starting price: £302,400 (inc. VAT)