Pardo GT75 first look: New flagship to boast triple-level beach club

Pardo Yachts has unveiled the first renderings of its new flagship, which has been dubbed the Pardo GT75.

Penned by Zuccheri Yacht Design and Nauta Design, this two-deck walkaround strikes an aggressive pose with a reverse-angled bow and forward-raked windshield and saloon doors.

However, the big excitement is a huge new beach club zone spread across three different levels and featuring a number of enticing new ideas.

The fold-down terraces are particularly unusual as they are set higher than normal and can be adjusted to any angle, allowing them to be used as high-backed sofas, relaxed sunloungers or glorified diving platforms.

The space between them can be left open for free-standing furniture and tender stowage or fitted with a huge central sunpad above an enclosed tender garage.

If you opt for the former you can also have direct access to the beach club from the owner’s cabin through a set of steps leading up to sliding glass doors. The alternative is a more conventional owner’s cabin with a forward-facing bed and no aft access.

The main cockpit is at the same level as the saloon with walkaround side decks leading to another big entertaining space on the foredeck with yet more seating, dining and lounging options.

The main saloon is relatively compact in comparison to the open deck spaces with a lounge and galley area aft, a three-seat bench behind a centreline helm, side-deck doors on both sides and a dog-leg staircase to starboard to access the lower deck.

There is also an option to have the galley on the lower deck instead, where it occupies one side of an unusually big lower saloon amidships.

In both cases, there are just two double ensuite cabins, the owner’s aft and a VIP forward, although there is a third bathroom down here for day guests to use. There’s also crew space in the forepeak.

Power comes from triple Volvo pod drives: IPS900, IPS1050, IPS1200 or IPS1350, so performance should be particularly punchy.

We expect the top speed of the Pardo GT75 with the biggest engines to reach the mid-30s.

Pardo GT75 specifications

LOA: 75ft (22.86m)

Beam: 19ft 8in (5.99m)

Fuel capacity: 4,200L (1,110 gal)

Water capacity: 1.20L (317 gal)

Engines: Triple Volvo Penta D13 IPS (900hp-1,350hp)

Top speed: >30 knots

Price: TBC