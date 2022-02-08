Polycraft 300 Tuffy first look: Australian tender brand plots European invasion

Australian company Polycraft has been making a range of tough multi-purpose boats since 2000 but the BoatLife Live show this month at the Birmingham NEC will herald the brand's launch on European shores.

The range runs up to a 20ft (6.1m) cuddy cabin cruiser with a 175hp rating but it’s the entry-level Polycraft Tuffy 300 that will be exhibited at the show.

Made from 100% recyclable Polyethylene with a dual skinned hull design, this little boat is as tough as they come and would make for an ideal tender for those who cherish strength and usability.

At 9ft 8in (3m) long and (1.5m) with a dry weight of 108kg without an engine and draught of 1f 9in (0.58m) the Polycraft Tuffy 300 is well suited to exploring the shallows and, with impact resistance five times that of a fibreglass hull, there should be no worries about taking the odd knock or hauling it up on to the beach.

There are more aesthetically pleasing tender options out there but what the Tuffy lacks in beauty it certainly makes up for in practicality.

It has a recessed towing eye at the bow, a self-draining anchor well and moulded storage voids neatly integrated beneath the seats at the bow and stern.

Article continues below…

A pair of integrated rod holders come as standard with the option to add two more and the boat can also be rigged for an outboard motor of up to 15hp – for a top speed of 19.5 knots – and a bow mount for an electric trolling motor. Lifting points, a carpeted floor and road trailer are also on the options list.

Polycraft claims that the unique reverse-chine hull design, which comes with a four year warranty, not only promotes lift and reduces planing time but also makes the 300 Tuffy incredibly stable at rest, an important factor if it’s going to be used for fishing duties.

Available in eight different colours including grey, white, blue and yellow, the Polycraft Tuffy 300 retails for £2,800 inc VAT.

Polycraft Tuffy 300 specifications

LOA: 9ft10in / 3.00 m

Beam: 4ft11in / 1.50 m

Draught: 1ft11in / 0.58 m

Displacement: 108 kg / 238lbs

Engine: Up to 15hp outboard

Capacity: 4 people (217 kg)

Starting price: £2,800 (inc. VAT)