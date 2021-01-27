Williams Dieseljet 415 first look: New entry-level tender promises fly-like agility

Since the introduction of its first diesel-powered tender, the 515, Williams has rapidly rolled out this range.

The benefit of a diesel-fuelled tender being that it runs off the same fuel as the mothership. This all-new Williams 415, at a smidge over 4m long and 850kg dry, is the smallest model in the Dieseljet range, targeted at 82ft (25m) boats and above.

It runs a 110hp Yanmar diesel engine mated to a water jet for, no doubt, fly-like agility, fervent acceleration and a promised top speed of 35 knots.

The standard boat comes in at just over £60k with VAT but it’s highly customisable with eight standard colour schemes and custom hull, tube and moulding colours plus an options list that includes underwater lights, a fresh-water shower, Fusion stereo and bimini.

Other accessories, such as a chartplotter and stainless steel anchor, equip the Williams 415 to a level where it would be comfortable straying away from the mothership for day trips to less accessible areas.

Part of the appeal of a Williams is how grown up they are and that they feel more like a proper little boat than a tender.

As ever, the Williams eye for detail appears to shine through in features such as the built-in steps atop the tubes, pop-up cleats, grab loops on the seat bases and moulded storage lockers.

The Williams 415 is yet another class act from this Oxfordshire-based team.

Specification

LOA: 13ft 5in (4.12m)

Beam: 6ft 6in (2m)

Engine: Yanmar 4JH 110hp

Top speed: 35 knots

Starting price: £60,720 (inc. VAT)