Princess F58 first look: bigger, better equipped and more luxurious

Princess has finally provided some details of the all-new Princess F58 flybridge, which looks to be a very sophisticated yacht indeed

Princess has released details of an all-new Princess F58 flybridge that slots into the range between the Princess F55 and the Princess F65. Quite a bit bigger, better equipped and more luxurious than the F55, it promises to bring new levels of sophistication to this sector of the market.

Although it shares many of the same styling traits as its smaller sibling, a number of significant new features help set it apart. Foremost among these is a mini beach club area on the bathing platform with options for a fold down seat, storage for a variety of water toys and a waterside wet bar with barbecue and sink.

The other big news is the availability of a silent running option for the hotel load, effectively a powerful battery pack that will allow owners to run the air conditioning and stabilisers at anchor without the noise or smell of a diesel generator.

It’s not yet clear if this will be powerful enough to run them both overnight but it’s the first time Princess have made this available on any model below 80ft.

The flybridge has also adopted many of the ideas first seen on Princess’s larger models, including a convertible sofa/sunbed opposite the two-person helm and a new position for the wet bar in the port aft corner so cooking smells from the electric grille are carried away from guest by the prevailing wind when at anchor.

Improvements to the foredeck include a pair of double sunloungers with an optional cool box between them and flip up headrests that also transform into backrests so guests can sit facing each other for a more sociable setting.

Like the F55, the Princess F58 features an aft galley main deck layout with an open air bar in the cockpit but has the added advantage of a dedicated L-shaped dining area opposite and separate lounge forward rather than the F55’s combined dining/lounging solution.

Lower-deck accommodation consists of a full beam amidships owners’ suite, a VIP forward and a twin to port with sliding beds that convert to a double – plus there’s an optional single crew cabin aft with its own discrete access from a transom door.

The owners’ cabin looks particularly appealing thanks to a larger than usual ensuite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe sandwiched ‘superyacht style’ between the cabin and engineroom to reduce engine noise in the cabin. Princess’s marketing director Simon Clare says this will deliver more of a big yacht vibe.

There are two straight-shaft engine options for the F58, either twin MAN V8-1000s or two MAN V8-1200s. With the larger of the two, the top speed should be around 34 knots – surprisingly quick in today’s fuel conscious market.

While its water and waste tank capacities are much the same as the F55s, the 3,300-litre fuel capacity aboard the Princess F58 is quite a bit bigger but with more power and an extra 4.5 tonnes of weight to carry around it’s not yet clear whether that will translate to a usefully longer cruising range.

Prices for the F58 have not yet been made publicly available but production will start later this year with a debut expected in early 2025.