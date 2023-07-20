Princess F55 or Sunseeker Manhattan 55? We help you decide: Head-to-head yacht tour

Reporting from the 2023 British Motor Yacht Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a back-to-back tour of the Princess F55 and Sunseeker Manhattan 55 to see what sets these evenly matched flybridges apart...

The 2023 British Motor Yacht Show is a great opportunity to compare some of the finest motoryachts head-to-head, so for our latest yacht tour video, we thought we’d do exactly that. Among the impressive lineup, two boats, the Sunseeker Manhattan 55 and the Princess F55, stood out for being as similar as they are impressive.

The latest Sunseeker Manhattan 55 features a range of refined exterior updates, with larger glass windows, attractive carbon fibre elements, and stainless steel railings that replaced wire guardrails.

Measuring 56ft 6in LOA with a 16ft beam, the Sunseeker offers ample space for comfortable cruising. Prices start around £1.35 million (ex. VAT), but with a decent selection of options, the on-the-water cost is likely to total around £1.9 million.

On the other side of the pontoon, the Princess F55 boasts its own set of updates. The sleek and modern design features a spacious glass area along the side, adding to the boat’s allure.

Slightly larger than the Sunseeker, the Princess F55 measures 58ft LOA and weighs in at around 31 tons. To make up for that extra weight, the boat is powered by twin 900hp Volvo D13 engines (100hp a side more than the Sunseeker) to ensure it can achieve a similar top speed of 32.5 knots.

Prices for the Princess F55 start at approximately £1.43 million (ex. VAT), with the final price, including taxes and options, reaching around £2 million, slightly more than the Sunseeker.

Both boats offer impressive flybridge spaces, complete with various seating areas, helm stations, wet bars, and stunning views. The Sunseeker’s flybridge features a versatile Bimini top, while the Princess offers multiple options, including a hardtop.

Inside, both yachts offer luxurious accommodation, including full-beam owner’s cabins, spacious VIP cabins, and comfortable guest cabins, all fitted with modern amenities.

Each boat has its unique characteristics and appeal, attracting potential buyers with different style preferences. The Sunseeker boasts a beach club pack, offering a fold-down cooking area, bench, and an overhead shower. On the other hand, the Princess F55 presents a slightly more traditional interior with ample storage and appealing wood finishes.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to personal taste, with each boat promising an exceptional boating experience.

Enjoy the tour…

Princess F55 specifications vs Sunseeker Manhattan 55 specifications

LOA: 58ft 0in (17.68m) / 56ft 6in (17.2m)

Beam: 16ft 0in (4.87m) / 16ft 0in (4.87m)

Engine: Twin 900hp Volvo D13 / Twin 800hp Volvo D13

Top speed: 32.5 knots / 32.5 knots

Fuel capacity: 2,750L / 2,200L

Starting price: €1.43m (ex. VAT) / €1.35m (ex. VAT)