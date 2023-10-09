Finnish yard Quarken is gearing up to launch a larger model at the Düsseldorf boat show in January, called the Quarken 35 Cabin...

This Category B model picks up where the Quarken 27 Cabin leaves off. Like its smaller sibling it features a near-plumb bow and an asymmetric wheelhouse to maximise internal space, while still leaving room for a deeper, wider side deck to starboard.

A forward raked windshield with slender mullions and deep windows all round should guarantee impressive visibility from the helm as well as plenty of natural light. Doors at the stern and next to the helm give easy access and a large sunroof overhead helps open things up even further.

Various different layout options are possible in the wheelhouse and cockpit, including inside and outside galleys, swivelling individual helms seats or reversible benches and dining tables.

However, the standout feature is a pair of half-height drop down cockpit coamings that fold out to become additional side benches.

The lower deck accommodation also has a trick up its sleeve in the shape of a pull-out bench at the foot of the main double bed that transforms into an extra berth.

A separate heads and shower compartment to port also make this a more comfortable place to stay than the smaller 27.

Like many of its competitors, the Quarken 35 features a twin-step hull and outboard power; the standard twin 300hp engines should deliver a top speed of 44 knots and a fast cruise in the mid-30s.

Expect Open and T-Top versions of the Quarken 35 to follow in due course to match the 27’s range of offerings.

Quarken 35 Cabin specifications

LOA: 35ft (10.68m)

Beam: 11ft 5in (3.48m)

Draft (inc. props): 3ft 3in (1m)

Displacement (approx – inc. engine): 4,400kg (9,700lb)

Engines: 2 x 300hp outboard

Top speed (estimate): 44 knots

Fuel capacity: 750L (198 gal)

Water capacity: 120L (26 gal)

CE category: B for 10 people

Price: TBC