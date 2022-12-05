Rafnar Cross Cabin 1100 first look: Proper offshore boat gets weekender makeover

Designed by Össur Kristinsson and built in Iceland for the wild and exposed waters of the North Atlantic, Rafnar’s ÖK hull takes a very unusual form.

Falling somewhere between a displacement and a planing hull, it uses a fine entry, a central keel and an aft V, creating an element of low pressure amidships that encourages the boat to stay flat, fast and planted, even in rough seas (something we can vouch for after our test of the “unslammable” Rafnar 850 RIB back in 2020).

Until now, Rafnar boats have only been available as RIBs, centre consoles and pilothouse models, but the new Rafnar Cross Cabin variant combines the ÖK hull with much more leisure-friendly amenities.

It offers a full heads and wet room along with a very usable double berth, plus a pilothouse that can be configured in line with your day boating preferences.

It is, in short, a serious offshore boat with proper weekending credentials. It can be yours not just on this Rafnar Cross Cabin 1100 model but also on the 850 and 1200 hulls.

And if you fancy something a touch more open, there will also be a Cross Targa variant of the Rafnar 850 appearing in 2023.

Rafnar Cross Cabin 1100 specifications

LOA: 36ft 1in (11.00m)

Beam: 10ft 10in (3.30m)

Engines: Twin 450hp or triple 350hp outboards

Top speed: 50+ knots

Starting price: £417,399 (inc. VAT)