Where Sanlorenzo’s SP110 showed the influence of radical Bluegame design thinking in its low aft saloon and two-storey atrium, the new SX100 goes the whole hog with bold superstructure styling that is clearly another conscious homage to its sister Sanlorenzo brand...

A two-decker with several layout options, including a three- or four-cabin lower-deck layout, the Sanlorenzo SX100 retains the SP110’s superb stern arrangement, where you descend from the broad cockpit into a low-level space that can be fitted out as either a secluded, waterline saloon or as a master suite.

In either case, the bulwarks fold down to let light in from the sides as well as aft.

Ascend via the other cockpit companionway and you find yourself up on the main deck, with its spacious midships seating area and the option of a spectacular cabin forward, which could serve as either a VIP or master, or a bright open-plan dining area with excellent views on three sides.

The wheelhouse sits up top, with further seating and an extra dining table for elevated breakfasts.

The interior design is as adventurous as we have come to expect from this yard, with daring open tread companionways, cantilevered stairs, and plenty of glass to lend this classy cruising yacht the look of a very superior loft apartment.

Sanlorenzo has opted for an unusual machinery package involving no fewer than four Volvo D13s, totalling and impressive-sounding 3,200hp – although the such is the size and weight of the yacht, its top speed is estimated at a modest 23 knots, with 20 knots as a good fast cruising speed and ten knots as a relatively economical rate for actually going places.

Unexpected it may be on such a vessel, but of course the IPS propulsion system is key to the entire concept, allowing the engines to be set low down and right aft, clearing space for the SX100’s innovative accommodation arrangements.

Article continues below…

Sanlorenzo SX100 specifications

LOA: 100ft 1in (30.50m)

Beam: 24ft 11in (7.60m)

Engines: 4x 800hp Volvo D13 IPS

Top speed: 23 knots

Starting price: Available on application