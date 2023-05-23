Sanlorenzo 106A yacht tour: Full tour of a heavily customised €11m asymmetric superyacht

Reporting from the 2023 Palma Boat Show, MBY editor Hugo Andreae takes us on a full tour of the Sanlorenzo 106A...

One of the most impressive new yachts at the recent Palma International Boat Show was the Sanlorenzo 106A, which made its debut last year at the Cannes Yachting Festival. We took this opportunity to explore the boat in detail, from the top to the bottom, including the crew spaces, engine room, and tender garage.

Measuring just over 32m (106ft) in length, the Sanlorenzo 106A boasts an asymmetric layout, meaning it doesn’t have identical features on every deck level. Powered by twin 2,400hp engines, either Caterpillar or MTU, it can reach a maximum speed of 28 knots.

The flybridge layout is particularly impressive, with a spacious chillout zone, complete with low-level seating and a large sunbathing area. The flybridge also features a high-level bar, equipped with bar stools and all the necessary amenities. Access to the raised side decks is made easy through swing-out gates.

Moving to the main deck, the yacht boasts a customisable interior, allowing the owner to personalise it according to their preferences. The main deck on this particular Sanlorenzo 106A has been fitted out with a large seating area, freestanding sofas, and a stylish dining area with a freestanding table.

Meanwhile, the owner’s suite showcases a luxurious bathroom with a glass shower cubicle, providing a sense of openness and ample natural light. The suite also features a spacious bed, a desk area, and direct access to the foredeck.

Article continues below…

On the lower deck each guest cabin gets its own ensuite bathroom, sliding pocket doors in the double cabins add to the sense of space, while the crew area on the bridge deck provides convenient access to the yacht’s systems.

The Sanlorenzo 106A impressed us with its sleek design, versatile layout, and luxurious features, and it showcases the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail that Sanlorenzo yachts are renowned for..

Enjoy the tour…

Sanlorenzo 106A specifications

LOA: 109ft 2in / 32.28m

Beam: 26ft 5in / 7.06m

Engine: 2x 2,434hp MTU

Top speed: 28 knots

Starting price: €11million (ex. VAT)