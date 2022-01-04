Hottest new boats of 2022: Axopar 45

Welcome to the Axopar 45, the largest boat that Axopar has ever produced.

This year will see Axopar launch its largest boat to date, the Axopar 45. Despite its extra proportions, it is immediately recognisable as an Axopar with its familiar angular lines and a twin-stepped hull, powered in this instance by triple Mercury 300hp V8 outboards for a top speed of more than 50 knots.

Axopar says it chose a triple installation in pursuit of the most balanced power-to-weight ratio, and specifically Mercury motors due to their fuel efficiency and suite of driver aids (such as a joystick) that make using the boat that much more intuitive.

As with smaller models in the range this platform is the basis for a variety of different deck arrangements; five in total including the fully open Spyder, the enclosed Cross-Cabin and three different T-top variations from the subtle 45 T-top to the hulking Cross-Top, which features two sunroofs in addition to a wraparound windscreen.

On deck, this is the first Axopar where it’s possible to have both sunpads and a wet bar. Folding balconies amidships add some extra functionality to the usual practical but stylish walkaround layout.

Aft, there is a choice between an open deck, a multi-storage compartment with a sunpad or a separate aft cabin. This is likely to be usefully larger than the 37’s and, for the first time, has its own toilet.

There is also more space for accommodation in the forward cabin – accessed via gullwing doors similar to the ones first featured on the Axopar 37.

Axopar 45 specification

LOA: 44ft 11in (13.7m)

Beam: 13ft 9in (4.2m)

Engines: Triple 300hp Mercury Verado outboards

Top speed: >50 knots

Starting price: TBC