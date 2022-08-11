Schaefer V33 first look: Brazilian brand set for UK debut at Southampton show

Gibbs Quay Boat Sales has become the exclusive UK importer of Brazilian-built Schaefer yachts and will bring the Schaefer V33 to the 2022 Southampton Boat Show.

The 14-model Schaefer Yachts portfolio extends from 30-85ft (9-26m) and includes seven flybridge motoryachts and seven sportscruisers.

The initial shipment of Shaefers are due to arrive at Gibbs Quay’s Poole-based site later this month. First to arrive will be a Schaefer V33 dayboat/weekender propelled by twin 300hp Mercury Verado outboards.

It will be followed by two sterndrive-propelled Schaefer 303s, one with twin 300hp Volvo D4 diesels and the other with twin 380hp Volvo V8 petrols. All three are currently for sale and plan to be exhibited at next month’s Southampton Boat Show.

UK sailaway prices for those first 303s begin at £224,950 inc VAT for the petrol version and £259,950 inc VAT for the diesel version. The Schaefer V33 has a sailaway price of £344,950 inc VAT.

Schaefer Yachts is a family business, which was founded by CEO Marcio Luiz Schaefer in 1992 and has grown to become Brazil’s largest leisure boat builder.

It presently builds around 100 boats a year and claims to have delivered no fewer than 3,500 boats in total. It already has a significant presence in North America, having been exhibiting at the Miami and Fort Lauderdale boat shows for several years.

Schaefer Yachts designs all its boats in-house and uses resin infusion for its hulls to ensure consistent strength, weight and quality.

Gibbs Quay is owned by Don Bissessar, who acquired the century-old company in 1986. It moved from its original spot on the Thames, near Shepperton, to Poole, Dorset in 2012.

Schaefer V33 specifications

LOA: 35ft 3in (10.74m)

Beam: 11ft (3.36m)

Draught: 2ft 5in (0.74m)

Displacement (light): 3,250kg (7,165lbs)

Fuel capacity: 700L (185 US gal)

Water capacity: 150L (40 US gal)

Engines: Twin 300hp Mercury Verado outboards

Design: Márcio Schaefer

Price: £344,950 (inc. VAT)