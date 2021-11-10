Bavaria Vida 33 yacht tour: Germany’s stylish new luxury sports boat

Early last year, Bavaria acquired the rights to construct the NEO after Greenline felt the outboard-powered sportsboat didn’t fit in with its eco-friendly message.

The boat, now dubbed the Vida 33, fits neatly into Bavaria’s portfolio which, up until now, has lacked an outboard day boat.

Something that dogged the NEO was its pricing but the Bavaria Vida 33 is available in Open form with twin 150hp Mercury outboards for under £157,000 inc VAT. Not bad when you consider it has a decent cabin below decks and a separate shower room.

Performance won’t be electric with the standard 150s but for a £20,000 premium you can upgrade to the top of the range twin V8 300s for a top speed north of 40 knots.

Bavaria has dropped the fully enclosed coupe version from the range, leaving the Open and HT models. Most will go for the latter as, thanks to its sunroof, it offers the best balance of shelter from, and exposure to, the elements.

The main deck is brilliantly suited to sunny days on the water, with flexible seating that converts into a sun pad opposite a wet bar that includes a grill, sink, fridge and some counter space to prepare food.

The foredeck has two layouts; a double sun pad with walkaround or (our preference) C-shaped seating with a table in the middle.

We always liked the Greenline NEO and hopefully, under Bavaria as the Vida 33 with interest in this style of boat at an all time high, it will have the success its clever design warrants.

Bavaria Vida 33 specifications

LOA: 36ft 1in (11.01m)

Beam: 11ft 3in (3.43m)

Engines: Twin Mercury outboards up to 600hp

Top speed: 45 knots

Price from: £149,000 (inc. VAT)