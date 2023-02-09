Scout 67 LX first look: 5x600hp flagship set for Miami Boat Show debut

The Scout 67 LX, debuting at the 2023 Miami Boat Show, is a lean, mean 3,000hp speed machine...

Here’s a Trivial Pursuit teaser for you. How many 600hp outboards does it take to punch a 67-footer to 60mph? Try five.

South Carolina-based Scout Boats is equipping its brand new flagship Scout 67 LX with a quintet of Mercury V12 Verados packing 600-hp apiece to deliver a nice, round 3,000 horseys. No wonder Scout’s internal reference to this speed demon was “Project Everest”.

This needle-nosed center console with its mile-long foredeck, is off the computer screen of Britain’s Harrison Eidsgaard design studio, best know for its work on everything from superyachts to Boeing business jets.

With a smooth-riding, stepped-V design evolved from Scout’s 53-foot 530 LXF’s, the hull is molded from epoxy-infused carbon fiber and e-glass to create one of the stiffest forms in the business.

The designers kept the unmistakable Scout hull shape with that distinctive cascading sheerline, but added a stunning, extended coupe-style wheelhouse with stealthy, wraparound dark glass.

Recommended videos for you

Article continues below…

Scout is keeping mum on most of the details until the Miami Boat Show global reveal. But it’s thought the first production boats won’t appear until early next year when buyers will have to write a check for an eye-watering $5 million to buy one.

What they’ll get in return is Scout’s world-renowned quality, world-class construction techniques and proven offshore capability. And a jaw-descending design that’s guaranteed to spin heads from Miami to Maine.

They’ll also get to chose between three interior layouts; from the fishing-focused 670 LXF, to the 670 LXs where the “S” stands for Sport, and the super-luxe 670 LXC. No word yet on the below-decks accommodation.

One thing’s for certain; this new Scout will be one of the stars of this year’s Miami Boat Show.

Scout 67 LX specification

LOA: 67ft 0in (20.4m)

Beam: 14ft 8in (4.47m)

Draft: 2ft 7in (0.78m)

Fuel capacity: 875 gal (3,312L)

Engines: 5 x Mercury Verado V12 600hp

Top speed: 52 knots

Range: 500 miles @ 35 knots

Starting price: $5 million (approx)