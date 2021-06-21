The smallest amphibious craft yet by Sealegs, the 3.8m Tender is an exciting development from those amphibious boat experts in New Zealand, due for launch in late 2022.

Under 13ft (3.96m) in length with an air draft of just 3ft 3in (1m) when the wheels are up and a light displacement of 450kg, the brilliantly packaged Sealegs 3.8m Tender takes exploration by tender to a whole new level, allowing you to not only find the most secluded beaches in the area but drive up on to them as well.

The diminutive proportions of the Sealegs 3.8m Tender allow for flexible stowage on the mothership, in a garage, on the bathing platform or on deck.

Like its larger siblings, the Sealegs 3.8m Tender can clamber out of the water and trundle along on land thanks to three chunky tyres and permanent all-wheel-drive.

The difference is that this boat doesn’t rely on an inboard petrol engine for propulsion on land but an electric motor linked to a 3kWh battery pack.

It’s good for a top speed of 5mph with a continuous running time of 45 minutes. A full recharge will take around three hours.

The layout makes the most of what little deck space there is with two forward-facing seats aft, a bench seat next to the console and a rear-facing seat in the bow, which conceals a locker.

There is only one engine option – a 40hp Yamaha outboard – but there are accessory upgrades available, including a Simrad MFD and VHF, Fusion stereo system and a 12V inflation pump for topping up the four-chamber Hypalon tubes.

For those who like to take their boats off the beaten track, the Sealegs 3.8m Tender has to be the tender of choice.

Sealegs 3.8m Tender specifications

LOA: 12ft 5in (3.8m)

Beam: 5ft 9in (1.8m)

Engines: Single Yamaha 40hp outboard

Top speed: 34 knots

Starting price: TBC