Solar powered catamaran builder, Silent Yachts, has started work on its largest yacht to date – a solar-electric superyacht called the Silent 100 Explorer.

Designed by Marco Casali, this vast, plumb-bowed, all-composite model has an LOA of 101ft 8in (31m), a beam of 34ft 4in (10.46m) and a matching air draught of 34ft 4in (10.46m).

In all it provides 1,130ft² (105m²) of outdoor space and a volume close to 440GT, much the same living space as a 45-50m monohull superyacht.

The first Silent 100 Explorer will sport around 40kWp of photovoltaic panelling that will feed an 800kWh lithium-ion battery bank.

Article continues below…

With twin 340kW brushless electric motors providing the thrust, a short-burst top speed of between 14-16 knots is predicted but it’s the Silent 100 Explorer’s ability to maintain a six-knot cruise almost indefinitely in full sunshine that will really appeal to owners.

Key features include a full-beam 550ft² (51m²) main-deck owner’s suite, complete with owner’s office and a private balcony.

There will also be three further ensuite guest cabins spread across the main deck plus another two and a gym positioned in the starboard hull.

A central spiral staircase connects the main lounge area aft with a sky-lounge above. A full-beam bridge is located on the upper deck with doors either side leading to the elevated bow and aft decks with their own lounging areas.

The crew complement will be seven to eight across four cabins. There’s a bridge-deck double and adjacent yacht office for the captain and three double-bunk crew cabins in the port hull, as well as the main galley, the crew mess and a crew tender garage.

There is also room for a 7.5m (24ft 6in) limo-tender in a main garage positioned between the hulls. Two of those solar roof sections will also open to reveal a sundeck that doubles as a touch-and-go helipad. Plus there’s a similarly covered smaller flybridge area up front.

The first Silent 100 Explorer is already under construction in Italy and should splash in late 2023. The ball-park price-tag is a cool €19 million, excluding taxes.