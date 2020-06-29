Sunreef Power 100: Polish yard building world’s largest production powercat

Sunreef Yachts has started work on building the world’s largest production power-cat. The Sunreef 100 has an LOA of 95ft (28.63m) but the beam is a whopping 44ft 3in (13.50m).

This results in over 500m² of deck space – the same as two full tennis courts. The first example will be powered by twin 1,300hp diesel engines with a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, giving a trans-Atlantic range of almost 3,000nm at 10 knots.

The Sunreef 100’s bespoke interior includes an immense main-deck lounge with panoramic views either side. The owners’s suite is also on the main deck and spread across three-quarters of the available beam with access to its own private foredeck terrace. The remaining quarter to port houses a small offset helm station.

Various guest cabin configurations are possible in the Sunreef 100’s two hulls, but the standard layout proposes two doubles on either side with crew cabins aft to port and a galley-down, aft and to starboard.

The flybridge is enormous, with vast lounging spaces as well as a spa-pool and fitness area. The hydraulic bathing platform is large enough to carry an oversized tender as well as garaging for other water toys. Delivery of this multihull superyacht is expected to take place in late 2021.

Such is the growth in the big power-cat market that Sunreef also has orders for two even larger semi-custom power-cats, a Power 110 and a 49m megayacht. Both of these leviathans are tri-deck designs, but further details remain secret at this stage.