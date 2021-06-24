You only need to take a look at some of the big hitters that have joined Silent Yachts in recent months to realise what a serious enterprise this is.

With former Tesla executive Jochen Rudat joining in January and the recent addition of Volkswagen’s Head of Group Strategy Michael Jost to the advisory board, Silent Yachts is investing as much in its people as it is in improving its model range.

The Silent 62 is a fine example of this and takes the proven blueprint of the Silent 60 to create the smallest tri-deck catamaran in the range, with three different layout options for the top deck.

The open sky lounge is effectively a flybridge with an enormous carbon-fibre hardtop overhead, but it’s the fully enclosed variants where things get really interesting.

There is a traditional sky lounge featuring an 18m² saloon with a bar, second galley and dinette, separated from an aft terrace by sliding doors, but then there is the owner’s suite version, which is a marvellous concept.

With guests tucked away in their ensuite staterooms in the hulls, the owner can head up to the top deck to their master suite with ensuite bathroom, 360° views and a private aft terrace. That’s superyacht-style luxury on a 62-footer.

Of course Silent Yachts’ raison d’être is electric propulsion, and with the largest 340kW motors and a 286kWh battery pack the Silent 62 can cruise at 6-8 knots pretty much non-stop if there is enough sunshine to feed the 17kWp solar panels.

If the weather isn’t playing ball there is always the 150kW diesel generator to fall back on, fed by fuel tanks of up to 1,600 litres.

Intelligent stuff, but the Silent 62 is proof that Silent Yachts’ clever thinking extends further than just the electric drivetrain.

Silent 62 specification

LOA: 62ft 0in (19m)

Beam: 29ft 5in (8.99m)

Engines: Twin 50/200/340kW electric motors

Top speed: 20 knots

Starting price: £2.1m (ex. VAT)