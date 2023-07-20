Solaris Power 52 Open first look: New flagship set for Cannes launch

Having launched two new smaller models in the wake of its original 48ft Open, Solaris Power is now working its way up the range, starting with this new Solaris Power 52 Open…

As with previous models, Solaris claims its tear-drop-shaped footprint – with a heavily flared vertical bow and deep vee aft sections – delivers an unusually dry, stable, comfortable ride while also creating more space above and below deck for guests.

We’ll have to wait for a sea trial to confirm the seakeeping claims but these early renderings certainly show a big, beamy cockpit with full walkaround decks leading to a generous foredeck lounge.

The designers have put the space to good use, giving owners the choice between three separate cockpit layouts. The first one features the usual pair of straight sofas facing each other across a teak dining table with a big outdoor galley forward.

The other two feature a much bigger C-shaped sofa, facing forward or aft, a second straight sofa opposite and a slimmed down wet bar behind the triple helm seats.

Combined with a pair of folding bulwarks that open up the view and increase the deck space further, it makes for one of the most appealing day boat layouts we’ve seen on a craft this size.

There’s more choice on offer below decks with either two generous double cabins (one at each end) and a small single crew cabin to port or two smaller doubles and a third twin guest cabin. In both cases, the larger of the two cabins has its own ensuite while the second bathroom is accessed from the lobby so it can be used by day guests too.

The other big win of stepping up from the Solaris Power 48 to the Solaris Power 52 is a tender garage large enough to take a Williams Minijet, in addition to a big hydraulic bathing platform.

The standard Volvo Penta IPS 650 drives give an estimated top speed of 30 knots with the option to upgrade to IPS800s for a claimed 35 knots. Prices haven’t yet been released but we expect its show debut to take place at the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Solaris Power 52 Open specifications

LOA: 53ft 2in (16.2m)

Beam: 16ft 3in 4.95m

Engines: 2 x Volvo Penta IPS 650 or 800

Top speed: 30-35 knots

Price: TBC