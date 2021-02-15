Spinnaker teams up with Help for Heroes for limited edition watch

Only 300 of the special edition timepieces will be made and a minimum of 5% of the £225 sale price will be donated to the veterans’ charity.

British watchmaker Spinnaker has teamed up with Help for Heroes to create a special edition watch for the veterans’ charity. Dartmouth Brands, the parent company of Spinnaker watches, will donate a minimum of £25,000 to Help for Heroes from the partnership, which equates to a minimum of 5% of the sale price of each watch.

Based on the brand’s Spence diving watch, the Help for Heroes edition features a waterproof genuine leather strap stitched with the charity’s iconic tri-colour livery, which represents its support for those who have served in the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Each of the 300 limited edition timepieces is uniquely numbered and comes packaged in its own gift box also in the Help for Heroes colour scheme.

The no-nonsense dependable diver watch is designed to be easy to read with a bold, legible face and luminous indexes that blend utility with style. It’s water resistant to 200m and powered by a reliable Japanese-made Seiko NH35 automatic movement, which is on display through the exhibition back on the underside of the case.

Spinnaker says: “With just 300 pieces of the Spence Help for Heroes Limited Edition available, each watch sold will directly help the charity to provide physical, psychological, welfare and financial support to those with injuries and illnesses attributable to their service in the British Armed Forces.”

The watch is available to buy through the Spinnaker watches website.